Jaishankar speaks to his Iranian counterparts on situation in Gulf region

Mar 5, 2026

March 5, 2026

Staff Reporter

After week of war in Gulf, India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar today spoke to his Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. Both leader discussed current situation in Gulf region, The External Affairs Minister also spoke with Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi on the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri signs condolence book at Embassy of Iran in Delhi 

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri today signed the condolence book at the Embassy of Iran in Delhi on behalf of the Government of India. Mr Misri offered condolences on the death of the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

MEA in a statement said that Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and signed the condolence book, on behalf of the people and the Government of India, on the demise of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei.

