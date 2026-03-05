The Indian Awaaz

Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft went missing in Assam, Search On

Mar 5, 2026
IAF fired the Brahmos air launched missile from Sukhoi SU-30 MKI AIRCRAFT

Last Updated on March 5, 2026

AMN / NEWS DESK

Indian Air Force has informed that a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet went missing in Assam Thursday evening. The fighter jet took off from Assam’s Jorhat and lost radar contact after 7.42 pm. The Indian Air Force (IFA) has initiated a search and rescue mission and is trying to trace the whereabouts.

“An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm. Further details are being ascertained. A search and Rescue mission has been initiated,” the Indian Air Force wrote on X, sharing an update of the lost fighter jet.

