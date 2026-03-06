T20: India beat England in High-Scoring Thriller to Reach Second Straight Final

Last Updated on March 6, 2026 12:35 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

SAMSON POWERS INDIA TO T20 WORLD CUP FINAL

AMN MUMBAI

– In a heart-stopping, high-octane thriller at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, India edged past England by seven runs to secure their spot in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final. The Men in Blue are now set for a titanic clash against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Samson’s Blazing Blade

After being asked to bat first, India posted a mammoth total of 253/7, headlined by a masterclass from Sanju Samson. The right-hander’s blistering 89 off 42 balls—peppered with eight boundaries and seven towering sixes—anchored the innings after the early dismissal of Abhishek Sharma (9).

The middle-order fire kept the momentum surging:

Ishan Kishan: A rapid-fire 39 off 18 balls in a 97-run stand with Samson.

A rapid-fire 39 off 18 balls in a 97-run stand with Samson. Shivam Dube: A crucial 43 off 25 deliveries.

A crucial 43 off 25 deliveries. Finishing Act: Late cameos from Hardik Pandya (27 off 12) and Tilak Varma (21 off 7) propelled India past the 250-mark.

England’s bowling unit struggled against the onslaught, though Will Jacks and Adil Rashid managed to claim two wickets apiece.

Bethell’s Brave Century in Vain

England’s chase began precariously, losing three wickets within the powerplay. However, the contest was blown wide open by a sensational counterattacking century from Jacob Bethell.

Bethell kept the defending champions in the hunt through grit and timing, stitching together vital partnerships with Jos Buttler, Tom Banton, and a 77-run stand with Will Jacks. A further 50-run association with Sam Curran brought the equation down to the wire.

The Final Over Drama

The momentum shifted decisively in the penultimate over when Hardik Pandya removed Sam Curran. With 30 runs needed off the final six balls, the pressure was immense. Shivam Dube, entrusted with the leather, struck gold on the very first delivery. A sharp piece of fielding resulted in Bethell’s dismissal, effectively breaking the English resistance.

England finished their valiant chase at 246/7, falling just seven runs short of the target. India now marches on to their second successive T20 World Cup final, carrying the momentum of a historic win into Ahmedabad.