PRESIDENT APPOINTS NEW GOVERNORS FOR W BENGAL, BIHAR AND 7 OTHER STATES

Mar 6, 2026

Lt. General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain appointed as Governor of Bihar.

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

– In a sweeping administrative overhaul, the President of India has announced a major reshuffle of gubernatorial posts across the country. The move includes the acceptance of the resignation of West Bengal Governor Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose and the appointment of new heads for several key states and Union Territories, including Delhi, Maharashtra, and Bihar.

The changes, which involve both fresh appointments and the transfer of sitting Governors, will take effect from the dates the respective officials assume charge.

Key Shifts in West Bengal and Delhi

In perhaps the most significant move, R.N. Ravi, the current Governor of Tamil Nadu, has been appointed as the Governor of West Bengal, filling the vacancy left by Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose.

In the national capital, former diplomat Shri Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been named the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, replacing Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, who has been moved to oversee the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The Full List of Appointments

The Presidential order outlines a series of strategic placements across the map:

AppointeeNew PositionCurrent/Previous Role
Shri R.N. RaviGovernor, West BengalGovernor, Tamil Nadu
Shri Taranjit Singh SandhuLt. Governor, DelhiFormer Diplomat
Shri Jishnu Dev VarmaGovernor, MaharashtraGovernor, Telangana
Lt. Gen (Retd) Syed Ata HasnainGovernor, BiharFormer Military Leader
Shri Shiv Pratap ShuklaGovernor, TelanganaGovernor, Himachal Pradesh
Shri Nand Kishore YadavGovernor, NagalandSenior Political Leader
Shri Kavinder GuptaGovernor, Himachal PradeshLt. Governor, Ladakh
Shri Vinai Kumar SaxenaLt. Governor, LadakhLt. Governor, Delhi
Shri R.V. ArlekarGovernor, Tamil Nadu (Addl. Charge)Governor, Kerala
राजभवन में बड़ा फेरबदल: R N RAVI बंगाल के नए राज्यपाल, तरणजीत सिंह संधू बने दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल

