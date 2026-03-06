PRESIDENT APPOINTS NEW GOVERNORS FOR W BENGAL, BIHAR AND 7 OTHER STATES

Last Updated on March 6, 2026 1:05 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Lt. General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain appointed as Governor of Bihar.

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

– In a sweeping administrative overhaul, the President of India has announced a major reshuffle of gubernatorial posts across the country. The move includes the acceptance of the resignation of West Bengal Governor Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose and the appointment of new heads for several key states and Union Territories, including Delhi, Maharashtra, and Bihar.

The changes, which involve both fresh appointments and the transfer of sitting Governors, will take effect from the dates the respective officials assume charge.

Key Shifts in West Bengal and Delhi

In perhaps the most significant move, R.N. Ravi, the current Governor of Tamil Nadu, has been appointed as the Governor of West Bengal, filling the vacancy left by Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose.

In the national capital, former diplomat Shri Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been named the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, replacing Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, who has been moved to oversee the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The Full List of Appointments

The Presidential order outlines a series of strategic placements across the map:

Appointee New Position Current/Previous Role Shri R.N. Ravi Governor, West Bengal Governor, Tamil Nadu Shri Taranjit Singh Sandhu Lt. Governor, Delhi Former Diplomat Shri Jishnu Dev Varma Governor, Maharashtra Governor, Telangana Lt. Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain Governor, Bihar Former Military Leader Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla Governor, Telangana Governor, Himachal Pradesh Shri Nand Kishore Yadav Governor, Nagaland Senior Political Leader Shri Kavinder Gupta Governor, Himachal Pradesh Lt. Governor, Ladakh Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena Lt. Governor, Ladakh Lt. Governor, Delhi Shri R.V. Arlekar Governor, Tamil Nadu (Addl. Charge) Governor, Kerala

