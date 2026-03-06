PRESIDENT APPOINTS NEW GOVERNORS FOR W BENGAL, BIHAR AND 7 OTHER STATES

Last Updated on March 6, 2026 1:05 am by INDIAN AWAAZ
Lt. General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain appointed as Governor of Bihar.
Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI
– In a sweeping administrative overhaul, the President of India has announced a major reshuffle of gubernatorial posts across the country. The move includes the acceptance of the resignation of West Bengal Governor Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose and the appointment of new heads for several key states and Union Territories, including Delhi, Maharashtra, and Bihar.
The changes, which involve both fresh appointments and the transfer of sitting Governors, will take effect from the dates the respective officials assume charge.
Key Shifts in West Bengal and Delhi
In perhaps the most significant move, R.N. Ravi, the current Governor of Tamil Nadu, has been appointed as the Governor of West Bengal, filling the vacancy left by Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose.
In the national capital, former diplomat Shri Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been named the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, replacing Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, who has been moved to oversee the Union Territory of Ladakh.
The Full List of Appointments
The Presidential order outlines a series of strategic placements across the map:
|Appointee
|New Position
|Current/Previous Role
|Shri R.N. Ravi
|Governor, West Bengal
|Governor, Tamil Nadu
|Shri Taranjit Singh Sandhu
|Lt. Governor, Delhi
|Former Diplomat
|Shri Jishnu Dev Varma
|Governor, Maharashtra
|Governor, Telangana
|Lt. Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain
|Governor, Bihar
|Former Military Leader
|Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla
|Governor, Telangana
|Governor, Himachal Pradesh
|Shri Nand Kishore Yadav
|Governor, Nagaland
|Senior Political Leader
|Shri Kavinder Gupta
|Governor, Himachal Pradesh
|Lt. Governor, Ladakh
|Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena
|Lt. Governor, Ladakh
|Lt. Governor, Delhi
|Shri R.V. Arlekar
|Governor, Tamil Nadu (Addl. Charge)
|Governor, Kerala