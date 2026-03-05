Nitish Kumar files nomination for Rajya Sabha, Signals Major Political Shift in Bihar

Last Updated on March 5, 2026 4:51 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

A Z NAWAB / Patna

In a development that could reshape the political landscape of Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha, indicating his possible move to national politics after nearly two decades of leading the state. The nomination has sparked intense speculation about a major change in Bihar’s leadership in the coming days.

The development gained further significance as Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Patna and held detailed discussions with Nitish Kumar and senior BJP leader Nitin Nabin. In a widely discussed moment, the three leaders were seen travelling together in the same vehicle to the Bihar Assembly, highlighting the close coordination within the NDA ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections.

According to sources, the meeting focused not only on the strategy for the Rajya Sabha polls but also on the future leadership of Bihar if Nitish Kumar shifts to the Centre. Political observers believe that such high-level consultations indicate that the ruling NDA alliance is preparing for a transition in the state’s leadership.

Along with Nitish Kumar, several other NDA leaders also filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha. These include Nitin Nabin, Ramnath Thakur, Shivesh Kumar Ram, and Upendra Kushwaha. The nomination process saw a strong show of unity among NDA leaders at the Assembly complex, with Amit Shah congratulating the candidates and expressing confidence in their upcoming roles.

Political analysts say Nitish Kumar’s entry into the Rajya Sabha could mark the beginning of a new phase in Bihar politics. Having served as Chief Minister for nearly 20 years across different terms, his shift to the national stage would open the door for new leadership in the state.

The key question now is who will succeed him as Bihar’s next Chief Minister. While there has been no official announcement yet, the recent political activity and Amit Shah’s involvement suggest that a major decision regarding Bihar’s leadership may be announced soon.