Indian Railways Achieve 1154.67 MT Freight Loading Till December, 2023

Railways Achieve Freight Loading of 138.99 MT In December, 2023 – An Improvement Of 6.37% Over December, 2022

AMN / NEW DELHI

On cumulative basis from April – December 2023, freight loading of 1154.67 MT was achieved against last year loading of 1109.38 MT, an improvement of 45.28 MT over last year’s loading for the same period. Railways have earned Rs. 125106.2 Crores against Rs. 120479.3 Crores over last year which is an improvement of Rs. 4626.92 Crores as compared to the same period last year.

During the month of December 2023, originating freight loading of 138.99 MT has been achieved against loading of 130.66 MT in December 2022, which is an improvement of 6.37% over last year. Freight revenue of Rs. 15097.61 Crore has been achieved in December 2023 against Rs. 14574.25 Crore freight earnings in December 2022, thereby showing an improvement of about 3.59% over the last year.

Indian Railways achieved loading of 69 MT in Coal, 16.54 MT in Iron Ore, 6 MT in Pig Iron and Finished Steel, 7.23 MT in Cement (Excl. Clinker), 5.07 MT in Clinker, 4.26 MT in Foodgrains, 5.77 MT in Fertilizers, 4.33 MT in Mineral Oil, 7.70 MT in Containers and 9.76 MT in Balance Other Goods during December, 2023.

Following the Mantra, “Hungry For Cargo”, Indian Railways has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve the service delivery at competitive prices. The customer centric approach and work of Business Development Units backed up by agile policy making helped Railways towards this significant achievement.