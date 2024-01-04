इंडियन आवाज़     04 Jan 2024 10:27:51      انڈین آواز

Indian Railways Achieve 1154.67 MT Freight Loading Till December, 2023

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Railways Achieve Freight Loading of 138.99 MT In December, 2023 – An Improvement Of 6.37% Over December, 2022

AMN / NEW DELHI

On cumulative basis from April – December 2023, freight loading of 1154.67 MT was achieved against last year loading of 1109.38 MT, an improvement of 45.28 MT over last year’s loading for the same period. Railways have earned Rs. 125106.2 Crores against Rs. 120479.3 Crores over last year which is an improvement of Rs. 4626.92 Crores as compared to the same period last year.

During the month of December 2023, originating freight loading of 138.99 MT has been achieved against loading of 130.66 MT in December 2022, which is an improvement of 6.37% over last year. Freight revenue of Rs. 15097.61 Crore has been achieved in December 2023 against Rs. 14574.25 Crore freight earnings in December 2022, thereby showing an improvement of about 3.59% over the last year.

Indian Railways achieved loading of 69 MT in Coal, 16.54 MT in Iron Ore, 6 MT in Pig Iron and Finished Steel, 7.23 MT in Cement (Excl. Clinker), 5.07 MT in Clinker, 4.26 MT in Foodgrains, 5.77 MT in Fertilizers, 4.33 MT in Mineral Oil, 7.70 MT in Containers and 9.76 MT in Balance Other Goods during December, 2023.

Following the Mantra, “Hungry For Cargo”, Indian Railways has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve the service delivery at competitive prices. The customer centric approach and work of Business Development Units backed up by agile policy making helped Railways towards this significant achievement.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

غزہ میں اب ہر کوئی بھوک کا شکار ہے، یو این

© UNICEF/Abed Zagout رفع میں ایک آٹھ سالہ بچی خوراک کے حصول میں اپنی ب ...

جاپان: جاپان میں شدید زلزلے کے بعد سونامی کی وارننگ جاری

وسطی جاپان کے اِشِیکاوا پریفیکچر میں پیر کی سہ پہر زلزلے کے س ...

اے آئی کے سبب ہندوستان میں ملازمتیں ختم ہونا شروع

جاوید اختر مصنوعی ذہانت (اے آئی) میں ہونے والی برق رفتاری تر ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart