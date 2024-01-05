इंडियन आवाज़     05 Jan 2024 04:47:54      انڈین آواز

91 coal mines auctioned so far, Estimated to attract annual revenue of over Rs 33,000

The government has informed that 91 mines have been successfully auctioned so far. According to the Coal Ministry, six commercial mines have already started coal production and another three are likely to start production in the coming months. The Ministry has completed seven rounds of auction with the help of a transparent online auction system launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the year 2020. Coal mining from the auctioned mines is estimated to attract annual revenue of over 33,000 crore rupees, with the production of over 220 million tonnes per annum. The Coal Ministry has said that auctioned mines will generate three lakh employment opportunities.

