Nepal to export 10,000 MW power to India

AMN / WEB DESK

Nepal has signed a long-term agreement for the export of 10,000 MW of power to India in the next 10 years. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Nepal counterpart N P Saud jointly inaugurated 3 cross-border transmission lines yesterday. Mr Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to the Himalayan nation. India’s Energy Secretary Pankaj Agrawal and his Nepal counterpart Gopal Sigdel signed the bilateral agreement.

The power export agreement was signed during the 7th meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission. An MoU for cooperation in renewable energy was also signed by the Nepal Electricity Authority and National Thermal Power Corporation Limited of India yesterday.

“Discussions focused on our overall bilateral ties, trade and economic relations, land, rail, and air connectivity projects, cooperation in defence and security, agriculture, energy, power, water resources, disaster management, tourism, civil aviation, people to people and cultural exchange and development partnership, Mr. Jaishankar said on social media.

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda called the agreement a breakthrough in Nepal’s power sector. Nepal’s Foreign Ministry said various aspects of Nepal-India relations were discussed on the occasion.