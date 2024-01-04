REC Limited and BoB join hands to finance Power, Infrastructure and Logistics Projects

REC Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bank of Baroda in order to facilitate joint sanctions of loans to fund power, infrastructure and logistics projects in the country over the next three years. Recognizing the pressing need to fortify these critical domains, REC Limited and Bank of Baroda unite with a shared vision of advancing sustainable growth and bolstering the nation’s infrastructural backbone. By pooling resources and expertise, both entities endeavor to champion initiatives that will invigorate economic development and enhance accessibility to essential services nationwide.

The MoU was signed on January 3, 2024 in the presence of Chairperson and Managing Director (CMD), REC Limited, Shri Vivek Kumar Dewangan and Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Baroda, Shri Debadatta Chand along with Executive Director, Bank of Baroda, Shri Lalit Tyagi.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Dewangan said: “This landmark agreement signifies a collaborative effort to accelerate the realization of pivotal projects crucial to the nation’s progress. This partnership marks a significant stride in our commitment to fostering inclusive development. By harnessing synergies between REC’s expertise in the power sector and Bank of Baroda’s financial prowess, we aim to catalyze transformative projects that will positively impact communities and drive socio-economic progress.”

Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Baroda, Shri Debadatta Chand said: “This MoU will enable Bank of Baroda and REC to jointly finance Power (including renewable power), Infrastructure and Logistics projects. With the Indian economy on a strong growth path, we will see a rise in capital expenditure and private investment and an increasing need for collaborative and innovative financing structures.”

About REC Limited and Bank of Baroda

REC Limited, a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise established in 1969, under Ministry of Power, provides long-term loans and other finance products for Power-Infrastructure sector comprising Generation, Transmission, Distribution, Renewable Energy and new technologies like Electric Vehicles, Battery Storage and Green Hydrogen. More recently, REC has also diversified into the Non-Power Infrastructure sector comprising Roads & Expressways, Metro Rail, Airports, IT Communication, Social & Commercial Infrastructure (Educational Institution, Hospitals), Ports and Electro-Mechanical (E&M) works in respect of various other sectors like Steel, Refinery, etc. The loan book of REC exceeds Rs 4.74 Lakh Crore.

Founded on 20th July, 1908 by Sir Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, Bank of Baroda is one of the leading commercial banks in India. At 63.97% stake, it is majorly owned by the Government of India. The Bank serves its global customer base of ~165 million through over 70,000 touch points spread across 17 countries in five continents and through its various digital banking platforms, which provide all banking products and services in a seamless and hassle-free manner. The Bank’s vision matches the aspirations of its diverse clientele base and seeks to instill a sense of trust and security in all their dealings with the Bank.