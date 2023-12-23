India will have its own ‘Bharat Space Station’ during Amrit Kal: ISRO

AMN

ISRO Chairman S Somnath said that India will have its own ‘Bharat Space Station’ during the Amrit Kal. Addressing the young scientists at the Bhartiya Vigyan Sammelan, a joint initiative of Vigyan Bharti (Vibha) and Gujarat Government, at Science City, in Ahmedabad Saturday, Mr Somanth said Indian scientists will land on the moon in the next 25 years. He called upon the student scientists to contribute towards building a developed India by using their knowledge and potential.

He said, coordination and exchange between academic institutions and industry is essential to ensure that research is used for the welfare of society. He also said that the role of technology is very important in achieving the goal of a developed and self-reliant India. Leading scientists, students, and researchers of the country are participating in this conference which is being held from 21 to 24 December.