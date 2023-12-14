Global summit on Artificial Intelligence unanimously adopts New Delhi Declaration

WEB DESK

The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit adopted the New Delhi Declaration yesterday in New Delhi. The Declaration has been unanimously adopted by all 29 member nations of the GPAI. Union Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the declaration agreed to collaboratively develop AI applications in healthcare and agriculture, as well as including the needs of the Global South in the development of AI.

He added that GPAI will be the center of shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence in terms of innovation and collaboration amongst partner Nations to create AI-based applications in Healthcare, Agriculture, and other areas. Under the declaration, the GPAI will also focus on countries from the Global South and make available the benefits of AI platforms and solutions to all the people of the world.

Highlighting the declaration, Mr. Chandrasekhar said the GPAI nation members showed agreement upon using the GPAI platform to create a global framework on AI trust and safety and make AI solutions and benefits available for all. The Minister said, India has also proposed to host the GPAI Governance Summit to finalize a common minimum framework and principles for Safe and Trusted AI.

The three-day Summit began on 12th December, will conclude today. GPAI is a multi-stakeholder initiative with 29 member countries, which aims to bridge the gap between theory and practice on AI by supporting cutting-edge research and applied activities on AI-related priorities.