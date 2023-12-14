इंडियन आवाज़     14 Dec 2023 08:03:35      انڈین آواز

Global summit on Artificial Intelligence unanimously adopts New Delhi Declaration

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit adopted the New Delhi Declaration yesterday in New Delhi. The Declaration has been unanimously adopted by all 29 member nations of the GPAI. Union Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the declaration agreed to collaboratively develop AI applications in healthcare and agriculture, as well as including the needs of the Global South in the development of AI.

He added that GPAI will be the center of shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence in terms of innovation and collaboration amongst partner Nations to create AI-based applications in Healthcare, Agriculture, and other areas. Under the declaration, the GPAI will also focus on countries from the Global South and make available the benefits of AI platforms and solutions to all the people of the world.

Highlighting the declaration, Mr. Chandrasekhar said the GPAI nation members showed agreement upon using the GPAI platform to create a global framework on AI trust and safety and make AI solutions and benefits available for all. The Minister said, India has also proposed to host the GPAI Governance Summit to finalize a common minimum framework and principles for Safe and Trusted AI.

The three-day Summit began on 12th December, will conclude today. GPAI is a multi-stakeholder initiative with 29 member countries, which aims to bridge the gap between theory and practice on AI by supporting cutting-edge research and applied activities on AI-related priorities.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

پارلیمنٹ حملہ : لوک سبھا کی کارروائی کے دوران 2 شخص پارلیمنٹ میں کود گیا، حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سیکورٹی میں لاپروائی

پارلیمنٹ پر حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سکیورٹی میں بہت بڑی کوتاہ ...

بھجن لال شرما راجستھان کے نئے وزیر اعلیٰ ہوں گے

AMN / ایک اور حیران کن پیش رفت میں بھارتیہ جنتا پارٹی (بی جے پ ...

غزہ: لڑائی میں تیزی سے انسانی بحران شدت اختیار کرتا جا رہا ہے

© WHO  غزہ میں متواتر لڑائی اور بمباری کے باعث انسانی بحران ش ...

MARQUEE

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

MEDIA

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Global summit on Artificial Intelligence unanimously adopts New Delhi Declaration

WEB DESK The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit adopted the New Delhi Declaration ...

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

@Powered By: Logicsart