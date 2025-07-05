Tata Motors commences production of the all new Harrier.ev

India’s most capable SUV is now ready to hit the roads

Tata Motors, the leader of India’s electric vehicle revolution and the nation’s leading SUV manufacturer, today commenced production of the Harrier.ev – India’s most powerful, most capable, and most intelligent SUV to date. The Harrier.ev made a striking debut as it proudly rolled off the production line at Tata Motors’ state-of-the-art facility in Pune. Backed by an overwhelming market response and a robust booking pipeline, the Harrier.ev is now gearing up to arrive at dealerships across the country, with customer deliveries beginning July 2025.

Available in two drive configurations – Quad Wheel Drive (QWD) and Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) – the Harrier.ev comes in four striking color options: Nainital Nocturne, Empowered Oxide, Pristine White, and Pure Grey. It also features the much-appreciated STEALTH Edition – a darker matte black exterior and all black interiors – more aggressive hue that makes a statement like no other.

Built on the advanced acti.ev+ architecture and powered by a robust QWD dual-motor setup that delivers the highest torque and fastest acceleration ever seen in an Indian SUV, the Harrier.ev redefines performance. Ushering in a bold new league of SUVs, it offers commanding power and a suite of first-in-world and segment-first features — including a Harman display powered by Samsung Neo QLED, immersive Dolby Atmos acoustics, and a revolutionary 540° Surround View system that eliminates blind spots, even beneath the vehicle.

For information on the Harrier.ev, please refer to the contents below:

Elephant Rock Challenge

All you need to know – Harrier.ev

Harrier.ev Persona and Prices

Tata Motors unveils prices of the Quad Wheel Drive Harrier.ev – India’s most powerful homegrown SUV, starting at ₹28.99

Tata Motors, India’s largest 4-wheeler EV manufacturer, today announced the introductory pricing of the Harrier.ev Quad Wheel Drive variants – India’s safest All-Wheel Drive SUV. After receiving an overwhelming response to the prices of the RWD personas, Tata Motors has launched the Harrier.ev QWD starting at an introductory price of ₹28.99 Lakh, enabling customers to experience superlative performance in all its glory. Unleashing a bold new league of SUVs, the Harrier.ev is undoubtedly India’s most powerful, most capable, and most intelligent SUV yet.

With its breakthrough dual-motor technology that delivers a power of 158 PS (116 kW) at the front, and 238 PS (175 kW) along with 504 Nm torque, the Harrier.ev QWD ensures a commanding experience with its go-anywhere off-road capability and enhanced supercar-like performance. Establishing its safety credentials, the Harrier.ev is a recipient of a perfect 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, scoring remarkable 32 / 32 in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and 45 / 49 for Child Occupant Protection (COP).