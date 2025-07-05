Allahabad HC defers Gyanvapi case hearing to August 6

The Allahabad High Court has postponed the hearing regarding the Archaeological Survey of India’s survey of the wuzukhana area in the Gyanvapi mosque. This excludes the Shiva Linga. The court was informed about a Supreme Court interim order. This order restricts lower courts from passing orders directing surveys. The matter will now be heard on August 6.

The Allahabad High Court on Friday deferred to August 6 the hearing over the ASI survey of the wuzukhana (ablution pond) area except for the Shiva Linga inside the Gyanvapi mosque.

On Friday when matter was taken up, the court was informed by one of the counsel that the Supreme Court’s interim order was in operation.

The Supreme Court in its interim order had barred any court from passing effective interim orders or final orders including orders directing surveys, etc., till its further directions.