India respects freedom of religion, refrains from commenting on Dalai Lama institution: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that the Government has always upheld freedom of religion for all in India and will continue to do so. In response to media queries regarding the recent statement by the Dalai Lama, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, they have seen reports relating to the statement made by His Holiness the Dalai Lama about the continuation of the Dalai Lama institution. He said, the Government of India does not take any position or speak on matters concerning beliefs and practices of faith and religion.

The official Indian response came days after a landmark announcement by the 14th Dalai Lama, who, ahead of his 90th birthday, formally declared that the centuries-old institution of the Dalai Lama would continue after his death. The move ends years of speculation surrounding the future of Tibetan Buddhism’s highest spiritual seat.

“In accordance with all these requests, I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue,” the exiled Tibetan leader stated in a message posted on social media and his official website. He emphasized that only his personal institution, the Gaden Phodrang Trust, holds the legitimate authority to identify and recognise his reincarnation, warning that no external entities, including governments, have any right to interfere in the sacred process.

“I hereby reiterate that the Gaden Phodrang Trust has sole authority to recognise the future reincarnation; no one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter,” the Dalai Lama had asserted.

The announcement drew an immediate response from China, which reiterated its long-standing claim to control the selection of Tibetan spiritual leaders. “The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, the Panchen Lama, and other great Buddhist figures must be chosen by drawing lots from a golden urn and approved by the central government,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning on Wednesday, invoking Qing dynasty-era precedent to justify Beijing’s authority.