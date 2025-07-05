PM Modi conferred with order of Trinidad & Tobago Caribbean nations highest civilian honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with ‘The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago’ today. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Modi said he is honoured to be conferred with the country’s highest national award. He said he accepts it on behalf of 140 crore Indians.

Prime Minister Modi met the President of Trinidad and Tobago, Christine Kangaloo, at the President’s House, Port of Spain. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will later address the Joint Session of the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago. Prime Minister reached Trinidad and Tobago on the second leg of his five-nation visit early this morning.

Addressing an event, the Prime Minister announced that the sixth generation of Indian origin citizens in Trinidad and Tobago will now be eligible for Overseas Citizen of India or OCI cards. This will allow them to live and work in India without restrictions. Mr Modi encouraged the Indian community to visit their ancestral land and deepen their connection with India.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated Trinidad and Tobago for becoming the first nation in the Caribbean area to adopt UPI. He said the adoption of UPI is beneficial for both countries.

On the third leg of his visit, the Prime Minister will visit the South American Country, Argentina. This will be the first Bilateral Visit to Argentina by an Indian Prime Minister in 57 Years. The discussions will review the ongoing cooperation and explore ways to enhance the strategic partnership between the two nations