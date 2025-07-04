Check CUET UG Result 2025 here

AMN

CUET Result 2025 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2025 results today, July 4. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their scorecards on cuet.nta.nic.in after the official announcement.

Around 13.5 lakh candidates have appeared for the CUET UG 2025 exam. As per the schedule, the examination took place from May 13 to June 4 for admission to UG programmes in more than 282 universities and colleges.