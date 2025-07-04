Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Check CUET UG Result 2025 here

Jul 4, 2025

AMN

CUET Result 2025 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2025 results today, July 4. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their scorecards on cuet.nta.nic.in after the official announcement.

Around 13.5 lakh candidates have appeared for the CUET UG 2025 exam. As per the schedule, the examination took place from May 13 to June 4 for admission to UG programmes in more than 282 universities and colleges.

CUET 2025 results declared by NTA for UG & PG admissions across India

Jul 4, 2025
Indian community is messengers of timeless civilisation: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobago

Jul 4, 2025
Delhi Govt Puts Brake on Fuel Ban for Older Vehicles

Jul 3, 2025

Stock Markets July 4: सेंसेक्स 193 अंक चढ़ा; ऑयल एंड गैस सेक्टर में सबसे अधिक बढ़त

Final Trade July 4: Sensex Rises 193 Pts; Nifty Nears 25,500 Amid Sectoral Gains

Stock Markets July 3: उतार-चढ़ाव के बीच बाजार गिरा, सेंसेक्स 170 अंक टूटा, स्मॉल-कैप में तेजी

Final Trade July 03: Markets Slip Amid Volatile Expiry; Sensex Drops 170 Pts

