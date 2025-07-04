Indian community is messengers of timeless civilisation: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobago

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage. Addressing an Indian community event in Trinidad and Tobago this morning, Mr Modi said their ancestors faced hardships with hope and carried Ramayana in their hearts. He said they were not just migrants but messengers of a timeless civilisation.

Prime Minister announced that citizens of Indian origin in Trinidad and Tobago will now be eligible for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards, allowing them to live and work in India without restrictions. He encouraged the Indian community to visit their ancestral land and deepen their connection with India.

Mr Modi praised the cultural contributions of the Indian community and said it was an honour to bring with him a replica of the Ram Mandir and holy water from the river Sarayu in Ayodhya. Prime Minister recalled the Indian community’s earlier gesture of sending ‘shilas’ and sacred water for the temple’s construction.

Prime Minister Modi also praised the Indian diaspora in Trinidad and Tobago for keeping Indian culture alive. Mr Modi said, they left Ganga and Yamuna behind but carried Ramayana in their heart.

Prime Minister reached Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago for the second leg of his five-nation tour last night. In a special gesture, Prime Minister was received on his arrival at the airport in Port of Spain by Prime Minister of Trinidad & Tobago Kamla Persad-Bissessar along with members of her Cabinet and several other dignitaries. The Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour and welcomed with special cultural performances.

In a social media post, Mr Modi said many people from India made their way to Trinidad and Tobago years ago. Over the years, they distinguished themselves in several fields and are enriching the nation’s development journey. Mr Modi expressed gratitude to the local Indian community for an unforgettable welcome in Port of Spain.

This is his first visit to the country as Prime Minister and the first bilateral visit at the Prime Ministerial level to Trinidad and Tobago since 1999. During his two-day visit, the Prime Minister will hold talks with the President of Trinidad and Tobago, Christine Carla Kangaloo, and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. The Prime Minister will address a Joint Session of the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago. The visit will impart fresh impetus to the deep-rooted and historical ties between the two countries.