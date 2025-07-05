PM Modi arrives in Argentina; To hold talks with President Javier Milei

Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Jul 5, 2025
AMN / WEB DESK

After concluding his successful visit to Trinidad & Tobago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires this morning on the third leg of his five-nation tour that aims to reinforce India’s engagements with Global South.

Prime Minister Modi was given a warm welcome from the Indian community upon his arrival in the Argentinian capital with a special classical dance performance.

Mr Modi will begin his visit by paying respects at the statue of General José de San Martín, Argentina’s revered freedom fighter and national hero. After a ceremonial welcome, the Prime Minister will hold delegation-level talks  to further strengthen the strategic partnership and open new avenues of cooperation between two countries.

The visit is expected to further strengthen the strategic partnership and open new avenues of cooperation. Key areas include trade and investment, health and pharmaceuticals, defense and security, infrastructure, mining and mineral resources, agriculture and food security, green energy, ICT and digital innovation, disaster management, science and technology, education, and people-to-people linkages.

The last meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Argentinian President Javier Milei took place in November last year on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

While the Prime Minister visited Argentina in 2018 to attend the G20 Summit, this is the first bilateral visit to the country by an Indian Prime Minister in 57 years – making it a historic occasion. In his departure statement before embarking on the five-nation tour, Prime Minister Modi described Argentina as a key economic partner in Latin America and a close collaborator within the G20 grouping.           

Following his visit to Argentina, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Brazil to participate in the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, before proceeding to Namibia – the final stop on his tour. In the first leg of the five-nation tour, Prime Minister visited Ghana’s Accra which was marked a significant milestone in elevation of ties between two countries to a level of comprehensive partnership.

