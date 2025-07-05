IMD issues red alert for extremely heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh today

AMN/ WEB

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert of extremely heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh today.

Orange and yellow alerts have also been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of Central, North, and East India over the next three days.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at some places over Konkan and Goa, Maharashtra, Assam, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, East Rajasthan, West Bengal, Gujarat, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand till 8th of this month.

Heavy rainfall is also very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Uttar Pradesh, and West Rajasthan till Tuesday.