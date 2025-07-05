Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

IMD issues red alert for extremely heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh today

Jul 5, 2025

AMN/ WEB

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert of extremely heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh today.

Orange and yellow alerts have also been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall across parts of Central, North, and East India over the next three days.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at some places over Konkan and Goa, Maharashtra, Assam, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, East Rajasthan, West Bengal, Gujarat, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand till 8th of this month.

Heavy rainfall is also very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Uttar Pradesh, and West Rajasthan till Tuesday.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi arrives in Argentina; To hold talks with President Javier Milei

Jul 5, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Allahabad HC defers Gyanvapi case hearing to August 6

Jul 5, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

India respects freedom of religion, refrains from commenting on Dalai Lama institution: MEA

Jul 5, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

IMD issues red alert for extremely heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh today

5 July 2025 9:02 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Kerala reports 2 new Nipah virus cases

5 July 2025 8:59 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Odisha: Lord Jagannath’s ‘Bahuda Yatra’ begins with ceremonial rituals

5 July 2025 8:57 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Lalu Prasad Yadav Re-Elected RJD President for 13th Time

5 July 2025 8:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!