PM Modi holds talks with Argentina President Javier Milei at Buenos Aires

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently holding bilateral talks with Argentine President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires. The two leaders will review ongoing cooperation and discuss ways to further enhance India-Argentina partnership in key areas including defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade and investment, and people-to-people ties.

The Prime Minister began his day by paying respects at the statue of General José de San Martín, Argentina’s revered freedom fighter and national hero – who was a key leader in South America’s independence, liberating Argentina, Chile, and Peru from Spanish rule.

Prime Minister is in Argentina as part of his ongoing 5-nation visit, that aims to strengthen India’s engagement with the Global South. The last meeting between the two leaders was in November 2024, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In his departure statement before embarking on this multi-nation visit, Prime Minister had called Argentina – a key economic partner in Latin America and a close collaborator in G20.

Early morning today, Prime Minister arrived in the Argentine capital from Trinidad and Tobago. Upon his arrival at the hotel in Buenos Aires, Prime Minister was greeted with enthusiasm by the members of the Indian Community. A dance performance of Kathak, Bharatnatyam and Odissi welcomed the Prime Minister. He posted on his social media that it was truly moving to see the spirit of India shine brightly through the Indian Community, even thousands of kilometres away from the home.

India and Argentina share cohesive and strong relations spread across a wide spectrum of sectors and deepened over decades. The ties were elevated to the level of Strategic Partnership in 2019 and the two countries celebrated 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2024. The people to people connect between the two nations is also strong with Yoga, Ayurveda and Indian philosophy being fairly popular.