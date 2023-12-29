India to launch 50 satellites in next five years, says ISRO Chief S Somanath

AMN

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is planning to launch 50 satellites in the next five years for geo-intelligence gathering. Speaking at Techfest’, an annual science and technology event organised by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, ISRO Chairman S Somanath yesterday said, this will include the creation of a layer of satellites in different orbits with a capacity to track the movement of troops and image thousands of kilometers of area.

Somanath said, for realising India’s aspiration to become a strong nation, the current size of its satellite fleet is not enough and it should be ten times what we have today. He also said that it was important to improve the ability of satellites to detect changes, to bring in more of AI-related and data-driven approach to analyse data, reduce data downloads and get only the necessary information.