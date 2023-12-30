Rajasthan CM expands cabinet, inducts 22 ministers in government

AMN / JAIPUR

Chief Minister of Rajasthan Bhajan Lal Sharmahas formed his Council of Ministers on Saturday. Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath of office and secrecy to 12 cabinet ministers, 5 ministers of state with independent charge and 5 ministers of state, in a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan this afternoon.

Surendra Pal TT also took oath as state minister, who is contesting assembly election from Karanpur seat. Elections for Karanpur seat were postponed due to the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Kunnar and now voting will be held there on January 5. Now the total number of ministers in the state cabinet, including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers, has increased to 25. Currently, 5 more people can be accommodated to the Council of Ministers.

The MLAs who took oath as cabinet ministers include Dr. Kirori Lal Meena, Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Babu Lal Kharadi, Madan Dilawar, Jogaram Patel, Suresh Singh Rawat, Avinash Gehlot, Zora Ram Kumawat, Hemant Meena, Kanhaiya Lal Chaudhary and Sumit Godara. Sanjay Sharma, Gautam Kumar Dag, Jhabbar Singh Kharra, Surendrapal Singh TT and Hiralal Nagar have took oath as Minister of State with independent charge. Otaram Devasi, Dr. Manju Baghmar, Vijay Singh Chaudhary, Krishna Kumar Vishnoi and Jawahar Singh Bedham were sworn in as ministers of state.