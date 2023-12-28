इंडियन आवाज़     28 Dec 2023 09:19:26      انڈین آواز

Qatar court commutes death sentence of 8 Indians in Dahra Global case

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The death sentences of eight Indians in Qatar have been commuted. In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs said that it has noted the verdict of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case today, in which the sentences have been reduced. The Ministry said, the detailed judgement is awaited and it is in close touch with the legal team as well as the family members to decide on the next steps. MEA said, Indian Ambassador to Qatar and other officials were present in the Court of Appeal today, along with the family members. It said, the Ministry stood by them since the beginning of the matter and it will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. The Ministry said, it will also continue to take up the matter with the Qatari authorities. It said, due to the confidential and sensitive nature of proceedings of this case, it would not be appropriate to make any further comment at this juncture.

Eight former Indian Navy personnel were handed down death sentence by a court in Qatar. They worked with private company Al Dahra and were arrested in August last year on alleged case of espionage.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

رحمانی 30 کے سابق طالب علم کائنات حسین کو گوگل میں ملی ملازمت

رحمانی 30 کے سابق طالب علم کائنات حسین (آئی آئی ٹی دھنباد) نے ن ...

پہلوان ونیش پھوگٹ نے کھیل رتن، ارجن ایوارڈ واپس کرنے کا اعلان کر دیا۔ #Vinesh Phogat 

کشتی اولمپین ونیش پھوگاٹ نے منگل کو کہا کہ وہ ہندوستانی ریسل ...

ملک اور بیرون ملک کرسمس کا تہوار منایا جا رہا ہے

بھارت سمیت دنیا بھر میں آج کرسمس کا تہوار منایا جا رہا ہے۔ دن ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Lok Sabha passes Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

NEW DELHI Delhi The Lok Sabha today passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, repealing ...

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart