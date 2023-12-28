इंडियन आवाज़     28 Dec 2023 04:42:49      انڈین آواز

Dr Jaishankar highlights progress, cooperation between India and Russia during high-level talks with President Putin

During a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar, highlighted the significant progress in bilateral trade between India and Russia, surpassing $50 billion.

External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar during his official visit to Russia met President President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and conveyed the warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and handed over the PM’s message to his Russian counterpart.

He added that he briefed the Russian head of state on his discussions with Russia’s External Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. Further, he said that he appreciated his guidance on the further developments of their bilateral ties.

Jaishankar underscored the potential for further expansion and the need to give the trade relationship a more sustainable character.

“I would like to highlight the progress we have made in trade, which is in excess of a turnover of USD 50 million, and we believe that this is something whose potential is now only beginning to be visible. It is important that we give it a more sustainable character, and we discussed how we should do that,” said Jaishankar.
Addressing key aspects of collaboration, Jaishankar highlighted the signing of crucial agreements related to the Kudankulam project. He disclosed the finalization of a significant agreement on nuclear fuel supply, signaling advancements in India-Russia cooperation within the nuclear domain.

“The second aspect pertains to the nuclear side and we signed agreements yesterday that would take the Kudankulam project forward. Also, we have finalised a very significant agreement on nuclear fuel supply,” he added.

During the meeting, Jaishankar conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal greetings to President Putin and mentioned that PM Modi had sent a letter expressing thoughts on the state of cooperation and recent progress.

“Please allow me to convey the personal greetings of Prime Minister Modi and he has also, through me, sent a letter to you, a letter expressing his thoughts about the state of our cooperation and the progress that we have made in recent days. And I will have the honour to give you the letter,” said Jaishankar.

“Certainly, he (PM Modi) looks forward to visiting Russia next year. And I’m sure that we will find a date that is mutually convenient from the political calendars of both countries,” Jaishankar said, responding to President Putin’s invitation to PM Modi.

Jaishankar took the opportunity to update President Putin on the progress made over the last two days, including discussions with Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Following his meeting with the Russian President, Jaishankar shared his appreciation on social media, expressing gratitude for President Putin’s guidance on the further development of India-Russia ties.

“Honored to call on President Vladimir Putin this evening. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM Narendra Modi and handed over a personal message. Apprised President Putin of my discussions with Ministers Manturov and Lavrov. Appreciated his guidance on the further developments of our ties,” posted the EAM on social media.

The external affairs minister is on a visit to Russia from December 25 to 29 as part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between the two nations.

