Rahul Gandhi to begin Bharat Nyay Yatra from Manipur

Second phase of his Yatra will begin from Jan 14. It will cover 6,200 kms in 14 states, 85 districts from East to West. To be flagged off by Congress president Kharge in Imphal

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Congress icon and former president Rahul Gandhi will embark on 6,200 km Bharat Nyay Yatra from Manipur on January 14. It will cover 85 districts in 14 states and conclude in Mumbai on March 20.

Informing media today, AICC general secretary in charge of organization KC Venugopal and general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, the yatra will be flagged off by the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge from Imphal on January 14.

The Nayay Yatra will be for securing economic, social and political justice for the people of the country.

Venugopal said, following the unanimous resolution of the Congress Working Committee on December 21 that Mr Gandhi should do the second phase of the Yatra from East to West, it was decided that he (Gandhi) should do the second phase of the yatra from Imphal to Mumbai.

Replying to a question about choosing Manipur as the starting point, he said, the state was an important part of the country and also the party wanted to begin the process of healing the wounds of people of Manipur.

He said, while in the first phase, Gandhi covered about 4,500 kms from Kanyakumari to Kashmir covering 12 states, this time he will cover 6,200 kms covering 14 states. This time the mode of the ‘yatra’ will be a bus with off and on walking stretches.

The states to be covered in the yatra include Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Orissa, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Ramesh said, while during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi raised the issues of economic disparities, polarization and dictatorship, the Nyay Yatra will focus on social, economic and political justice for the people of the country.

He said, after spreading the message of unity, love and harmony through Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi will seek justice for the people of the country.

Replying to a question whether the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties will also participate in the yatra, Venugopal said, the final details were being worked out.

Ramesh pointed out, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra leaders of various political parties had also participated in that yatra.