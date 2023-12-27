इंडियन आवाज़     27 Dec 2023 12:58:32      انڈین آواز

RBI receives bomb threat demanding resignation of Finance Minister

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The e-mail was sent from the id khilafat.india@gmail.com on the RBI governor’s email id at around 10:50 am threatening bomb blasts at the RBI new Central Office building and a few other spots

WEB DESK

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday received a bomb threat email saying the offices of RBI, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank would be attacked. According to Mumbai Police, the sender of the threat mail demanded the resignation of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The mail threatened that a total of 11 bomb attacks would occur at 11 places in Mumbai at 1:30 pm on Wednesday. Mumbai Police said they had gone to all the places mentioned in the mail to investigate but did not find anything.

The e-mail was sent from the id khilafat.india@gmail.com on the RBI governor’s email id at around 10:50 am threatening bomb blasts at the RBI new Central Office building, Fort, HDFC House in Churchgate, and ICICI Bank Tower in Bandra-Kurla Complex at 1:30 pm, a police official said.

Threatening execution of blasts, the sender demanded that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI governor Shaktikanta Das resign from their posts immediately and release a full statement about the disclosure of the “banking scam”, as per the FIR.”11 bombs are planted at different locations in Mumbai and explosions will take place at 1.30 pm at the RBI new Central Office building, Fort, HDFC House in Churchgate, and ICICI Bank Tower in Bandra-Kurla Complex.

All the 11 bombs will blast one by one (sic),” it said.Police conducted searches at all the locations mentioned in the e-mail with Bomb Detection and Disposal (BDDS) personnel, but nothing suspicious was found at these spots, the official said.He said a case has been registered against an unidentified person on the complaint of the RBI head guard under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 505-1 b (Making or circulating a false alarm or warning as to disaster or its severity or magnitude, leading to panic), 502-2 (Statements conducting public mischief) and 506- 2 (Criminal intimidation).Further investigation is underway, the official said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

پہلوان ونیش پھوگٹ نے کھیل رتن، ارجن ایوارڈ واپس کرنے کا اعلان کر دیا۔ #Vinesh Phogat 

کشتی اولمپین ونیش پھوگاٹ نے منگل کو کہا کہ وہ ہندوستانی ریسل ...

ملک اور بیرون ملک کرسمس کا تہوار منایا جا رہا ہے

بھارت سمیت دنیا بھر میں آج کرسمس کا تہوار منایا جا رہا ہے۔ دن ...

فوج کے سربراہ جنرل نے فوج کی گاڑیوں پر گزشتہ ہفتے کے دہشت گردانہ حملے کے تناظر میں راجوری- پُنچھ سیکٹر میں صورتحال کا جائزہ لیا

فوج کے سربراہ جنرل منوج پانڈے نے راجوری- پُنچھ سیکٹر میں آج ص ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Lok Sabha passes Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

NEW DELHI Delhi The Lok Sabha today passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, repealing ...

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart