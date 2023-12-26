Vinesh Phogat to return Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards amid WFI row, pens open letter to PM

Olympian Vinesh Phogat has written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing her disappointment of over the treatment of female wrestlers by former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Wrestling Olympian Vinesh Phogat said on Tuesday, said that she would be returning her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards as a mark of protest against the ongoing Wrestling Federation of India row.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shared on social media, Vinesh Phogat expressed disappointment over the treatment meted out to female wrestlers even as they protested against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexual harassing wrestlers.

In the letter Vinesh Phogat highlighted how “oppressor” Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has managed to “ridicule” female wrestlers umpteen times even as the top wrestlers in the country protested against the BJP MP and the ex-president of the WFI.

Vinesh highlighted that Sakshee Malikkh retired in protest against the newly-elected WFI body and that Bajrang Punia left his Padma Shri Award on the pavement of Kartavya Path in New Delhi as a mark of his stand.

Vinesh Phogat’s letter to PM Modi comes days after the Sports Ministry suspended the newly-elected Wrestling Federation of India body, accusing it of being under the influence of its former office-bearers. The government, in a strongly-worded statement, highlighted that the WFI office was also functioning from the ex-president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s residence.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also wrote a letter to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), urging the governing body to form an ad-hoc panel to oversee the daily functioning of the WFI.

Notably, Vinesh Phogat, along with Olympic medalists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, had addressed a press conference in New Delhi, hours after Sanjay Singh, a close aide of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, won the elections for the post of the president of the WFI. The wrestlers expressed their disappointment and said that the power returned to the hands of those who had oppressed them in the past.

Vinesh Phogat also said that her Olympic dream is fading and said there has been lack of support from the government.