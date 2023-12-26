इंडियन आवाज़     26 Dec 2023 09:55:32      انڈین آواز

Blast near Israeli embassy in New Delhi, all staff unharmed, bomb squad on spot

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The Israeli embassy confirmed a blast had taken place near the consulate building on Tuesday evening. This came after the Delhi Fire Department received a call about the explosion behind the embassy.

AMN / WEB DESK

A blast occurred near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday evening and all staff were unharmed following the explosion, authorities said.

“We can confirm that around 5:08 (pm) there was a blast in close proximity to the embassy. The Delhi police and the security team are still investigating the situation,’ the embassy’s spokesperson said.

Delhi Police was alerted about the blast behind the embassy located in the Chanakyapuri area, which is the diplomatic neighbourhood in the national capital. The blast was reported on a call by an unidentified caller to the Delhi Fire Service at around 6 pm earlier today.

The caller claimed that an explosion took place on an empty plot behind the Israeli embassy.

Subsequently, a special cell team of the police along with the bomb squad reached the spot for inspection. Nothing suspicious was found at the location, the Delhi Fire Department chief said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ملک اور بیرون ملک کرسمس کا تہوار منایا جا رہا ہے

بھارت سمیت دنیا بھر میں آج کرسمس کا تہوار منایا جا رہا ہے۔ دن ...

فوج کے سربراہ جنرل نے فوج کی گاڑیوں پر گزشتہ ہفتے کے دہشت گردانہ حملے کے تناظر میں راجوری- پُنچھ سیکٹر میں صورتحال کا جائزہ لیا

فوج کے سربراہ جنرل منوج پانڈے نے راجوری- پُنچھ سیکٹر میں آج ص ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نےنئی دلی میں اپنی رہائش گاہ پر جموں و کشمیر کے طلبا کے ایک وفد سے بات چیت کی۔

@PIB_India وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے آج نئی دلی میں اپنی رہائش گا ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Lok Sabha passes Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill

NEW DELHI Delhi The Lok Sabha today passed the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023, repealing ...

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart