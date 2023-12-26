Blast near Israeli embassy in New Delhi, all staff unharmed, bomb squad on spot

The Israeli embassy confirmed a blast had taken place near the consulate building on Tuesday evening. This came after the Delhi Fire Department received a call about the explosion behind the embassy.

AMN / WEB DESK

A blast occurred near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday evening and all staff were unharmed following the explosion, authorities said.

“We can confirm that around 5:08 (pm) there was a blast in close proximity to the embassy. The Delhi police and the security team are still investigating the situation,’ the embassy’s spokesperson said.

Delhi Police was alerted about the blast behind the embassy located in the Chanakyapuri area, which is the diplomatic neighbourhood in the national capital. The blast was reported on a call by an unidentified caller to the Delhi Fire Service at around 6 pm earlier today.

The caller claimed that an explosion took place on an empty plot behind the Israeli embassy.

Subsequently, a special cell team of the police along with the bomb squad reached the spot for inspection. Nothing suspicious was found at the location, the Delhi Fire Department chief said.