India-US: Piyush Goyal to Visit United States with Delegation on Monday

Sep 21, 2025

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal is scheduled to visit the United States on Monday, leading a delegation to advance discussions on a bilateral trade agreement. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated that the visit aims to achieve a swift and mutually beneficial conclusion to the trade deal.

This follows a recent visit by a delegation from the United States Trade Representative’s office to India on September 16, where productive talks were held on various facets of the proposed agreement. Both sides agreed to intensify their efforts to finalize the deal.

The statement highlights the positive momentum in trade negotiations between the two countries, underscoring the commitment of both India and the U.S. to strengthen their economic partnership. The outcome of Minister Goyal’s visit is expected to be a key indicator of progress in these ongoing discussions.

