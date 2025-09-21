India asks Saudi Arabia to mind ‘sensitivities’ after Pakistan defence deal

Last Updated on September 21, 2025 12:59 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

The defence agreement signed by Islamabad and Riyadh says that “any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both”.

India’s External Affairs Ministry on Friday commented on the recent defense agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The ministry stated that India and Saudi Arabia share a “wide-ranging strategic partnership” that has significantly deepened in recent years. In this context, India expects Saudi Arabia to be mindful of “mutual interests and sensitivities.”

The defense pact, signed by Pakistan’s Prime Minister and the Saudi Crown Prince, has significant implications for regional security as it declares that “any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.”

While acknowledging that the pact formalizes a long-standing arrangement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, India has expressed its intent to study its implications for its own national security and for regional and global stability. The government reiterated its commitment to protecting India’s national interests and ensuring “comprehensive national security in all domains.”

Replying to a query on latest videos of terror outfits in Pakistan, during media briefing in New Delhi, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, such incidents make it more glaring. He said, every nation must fight cross-border terrorism and terrorism in all its forms.

Mr Jaiswal said, in every document that comes out of multilateral forums, whether it is BRICS, SCO, or anywhere else, there is strong support for combating international terrorism and there is also a reference to fighting cross-border terrorism.

On the Saudi Arabia-Pakistan Agreement, the spokesperson said, India and Saudi Arabia have a wide-ranging strategic partnership which has deepened considerably in the last several years. He said, India expects that this strategic partnership will keep in mind mutual interests and sensitivities.

Mr Jaiswal said, India welcomes the formation of a new interim Government in Nepal, led by Sushila Karki. He said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a warm conversation with Ms Karki and reaffirmed India’s steadfast support for her efforts to restore peace and stability.

The Spokesperson said, as a close neighbour, a fellow democracy and a long-term development partner, India will continue to work closely with Nepal for the well-being and prosperity of people of the two countries.

On India-US trade talks, Mr Jaiswal said, a delegation from the United States led by the Assistant Trade Representative Brendan Lynch was in New Delhi.

He said, Mr Lynch had meetings with senior officials in the Ministry of Commerce to take forward the ongoing negotiations for a trade deal.

The Spokesperson said, these discussions have been positive and forward looking covering various aspects of the trade deal and it was also decided between the two sides to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement.