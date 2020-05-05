Latest News

India to operate 64 special flights to bring back Indians stranded abroad

Published On:

Sanjay Singh / New Delhi

The Indian government plans to operate over 60 flights from May 7 to bring back Indians who are stranded across in different countries amidst the global coronavirus pandemic.

The government has planned to operate flights in a phased manner starting May 7 and is expected to complete the task in a week time, according to a government official.

The plan is to bring back at least 2000 people from abroad everyday, till the period planned.

Source said Kerala government would send atleast 15 flights to bring back peoples from its state stranded in various countries especially from Gulf.

Similarly, States like Delhi and Tamil Nadu governments have requested for bringing back it’s people by atleast 11 flights respectively and seven by states like Maharashtra and Telangana, five from Gujarat, three each from Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka and one each from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic that led to lockdown in various countries, India is planning to operate over 60 special flights in a week to bring back thousands of its citizens stranded across the world. The operations will start from May 7, in phased manner.

According to the flight plan drawn by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), flights would be send to most of the Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, will be sent to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman besides U.S, Britain, Malaysia, Philippines and Bangladesh, where close to 15,000 are stranded.

The air routes planned includes
San Francisco-Delhi-Bengaluru, Chicago-Delhi-Hyderabad, New York-Delhi-Hyderabad, Kuwait-Kozhikode, Manila-Chennai.

Kerala will send 15 flights for its residents- the maximum, followed by 11 each from Delhi-NCR and Tamil Nadu, seven from Maharashtra and Telangana, five from Gujarat, three each from Jammu and Kashmir and one each from Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

