India to operate 64 special flights to bring back Indians stranded abroad

Sanjay Singh / New Delhi

Amid the coronavirus pandemic that led to lockdown in various countries, India is planning to operate over 60 special flights in a week to bring back thousands of its citizens stranded across the world. The operations will start from May 7, in phased manner.

According to the flight plan drawn by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), flights would be send to most of the Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, will be sent to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman besides U.S, Britain, Malaysia, Philippines and Bangladesh, where close to 15,000 are stranded.

The air routes planned includes

San Francisco-Delhi-Bengaluru, Chicago-Delhi-Hyderabad, New York-Delhi-Hyderabad, Kuwait-Kozhikode, Manila-Chennai.

Kerala will send 15 flights for its residents- the maximum, followed by 11 each from Delhi-NCR and Tamil Nadu, seven from Maharashtra and Telangana, five from Gujarat, three each from Jammu and Kashmir and one each from Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.