Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 10,59,275 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Kim Jong-un appears in public,
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,38,999 worldwide
Coronavirus: Spain released from lockdown
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds name son after doctors who saved PM’s life
White House blocks Fauci from testifying next week
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 May 2020 07:10:10      انڈین آواز

BIHAR: 529 cases of COVID 19 reported; 134 cured so far

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter / Patna

Number of cured patients from Corona virus infection has gone upto 134 in Bihar. In all, 391 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals of the state. Number of positive cases is 529 in 32 districts of the state. There are 74 containment areas in the state.

NDRF teams have been deployed in hotspot and containment areas of the state. The State Government has announced ex-gratia of rupess 10 lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased of sanitization worker.

Meanwhile, Bihar Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary has convened a special meeting of legislature party leaders of all political parties this afternooon to discuss the COVID-19 related crisis in the state. The meeting will be held through videoconferencing at 4.30 p.m.

The Speaker said, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi would represent the State Government in the meeting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Legendary sportsperson Chuni Goswami is no more

AMN Legendary Footballer Chuni Goswami died in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon after prolonged illness. He wa ...

BCCI clears hefty payments to super-rich cricketers during lockdown period

BY MADHU AGRAWAL It is indeed shame that super-rich Board for Control of Cricket in India BCCI is boasting ...

Ad

MARQUEE

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

FILE PHOTO WEB DESK More than 150 transgender activists from across India  have urged the governmen ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی تدفین کے خلاف دائر کی گئی پٹیشن سپریم کورٹ سے خارج

سمجھ میں نہیں آتاکہ اس کو فرقہ پرستی کہوں یا خوف و جہالت: مولا ...

COVID-19: پر قابو پانے کے لئے ڈیجیٹل نگرانی

نگرانی تین سطحوں پر کی جائے گی: وائرس ، مریض اور مریض کا کلینی ...

کووِڈ 19- وبا کے درمیان روزہ داروں کے لئے حکیمی مشورے

نئی دہلی ۔ نمائندہ خصوصیکووِڈ 19- وبا اور شدت بھری گرمی کے درم ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!