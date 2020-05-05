BIHAR: 529 cases of COVID 19 reported; 134 cured so far

Staff Reporter / Patna

Number of cured patients from Corona virus infection has gone upto 134 in Bihar. In all, 391 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals of the state. Number of positive cases is 529 in 32 districts of the state. There are 74 containment areas in the state.

NDRF teams have been deployed in hotspot and containment areas of the state. The State Government has announced ex-gratia of rupess 10 lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased of sanitization worker.

Meanwhile, Bihar Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary has convened a special meeting of legislature party leaders of all political parties this afternooon to discuss the COVID-19 related crisis in the state. The meeting will be held through videoconferencing at 4.30 p.m.

The Speaker said, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi would represent the State Government in the meeting.