Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 10,59,275 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Kim Jong-un appears in public,
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,38,999 worldwide
Coronavirus: Spain released from lockdown
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds name son after doctors who saved PM’s life
White House blocks Fauci from testifying next week
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 May 2020 11:44:33      انڈین آواز

New guidelines for movement of Indians stranded outside and stuck in India

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Home Ministry today issued SOPs for movement of Indian nationals stranded outside the country and also for persons stranded in India who are desirous to travel abroad for urgent reasons.

As per the SOPs, the priority will be given for travel from abroad to compelling cases in distress, including migrant workers who have been laid off.

People faced with expiry of short term visas, those with medical emergency, pregnant women and elderly will also be given priority.

The cost of travel will be borne by travellers. Before boarding, all travelers will given an undertaking that they will go mandatory institutional quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days on arrival to India.

At the time of boarding the flight, all travellers will undergo thermal screening and only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board.

The passengers will have to register on the Arogya Setu app. During the journey, all passengers will have to follow social distancing and hygiene protocols.

On the arrival to India, they will be screened and passengers found to be symptomatic will be immediately taken to medical facility.

If they test negative after 14 days, they will be allowed to go home and will undertake self-monitoring of their health for 14 more days as per protocol.

The SOPs for persons stranded in India who are desirous to travel abroad for urgent reasons say that they will have to go to thermal screening and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the flights.

They will also have to follow the health protocols. The cost of travel will be borne by travellers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Legendary sportsperson Chuni Goswami is no more

AMN Legendary Footballer Chuni Goswami died in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon after prolonged illness. He wa ...

BCCI clears hefty payments to super-rich cricketers during lockdown period

BY MADHU AGRAWAL It is indeed shame that super-rich Board for Control of Cricket in India BCCI is boasting ...

Ad

MARQUEE

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

FILE PHOTO WEB DESK More than 150 transgender activists from across India  have urged the governmen ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی تدفین کے خلاف دائر کی گئی پٹیشن سپریم کورٹ سے خارج

سمجھ میں نہیں آتاکہ اس کو فرقہ پرستی کہوں یا خوف و جہالت: مولا ...

COVID-19: پر قابو پانے کے لئے ڈیجیٹل نگرانی

نگرانی تین سطحوں پر کی جائے گی: وائرس ، مریض اور مریض کا کلینی ...

کووِڈ 19- وبا کے درمیان روزہ داروں کے لئے حکیمی مشورے

نئی دہلی ۔ نمائندہ خصوصیکووِڈ 19- وبا اور شدت بھری گرمی کے درم ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!