New guidelines for movement of Indians stranded outside and stuck in India

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Home Ministry today issued SOPs for movement of Indian nationals stranded outside the country and also for persons stranded in India who are desirous to travel abroad for urgent reasons.

As per the SOPs, the priority will be given for travel from abroad to compelling cases in distress, including migrant workers who have been laid off.

People faced with expiry of short term visas, those with medical emergency, pregnant women and elderly will also be given priority.

The cost of travel will be borne by travellers. Before boarding, all travelers will given an undertaking that they will go mandatory institutional quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days on arrival to India.

At the time of boarding the flight, all travellers will undergo thermal screening and only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board.

The passengers will have to register on the Arogya Setu app. During the journey, all passengers will have to follow social distancing and hygiene protocols.

On the arrival to India, they will be screened and passengers found to be symptomatic will be immediately taken to medical facility.

If they test negative after 14 days, they will be allowed to go home and will undertake self-monitoring of their health for 14 more days as per protocol.

The SOPs for persons stranded in India who are desirous to travel abroad for urgent reasons say that they will have to go to thermal screening and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the flights.

They will also have to follow the health protocols. The cost of travel will be borne by travellers.