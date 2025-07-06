Prime Minister Modi arrives in Brazil to attend 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil today to attend the 17th BRICS Summit. In his social media post, Prime Minister said that after the BRICS Summit in Rio, he will head to Brasilia where he is looking forward to a productive round of discussions with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to expand the strategic partnership between India and Brazil across several key sectors, including trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, health and people to people ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was extended a grand welcome by the Indian diaspora and the Indians working in Brazil. As has now become a custom, the people of Indian origin congregate whenever Modi travels abroad. Here too at the hotel in Rio de Janeiro several had gathered to enthusiastically welcome him. A group of women performed Kathak to salute our armed forces for the successful operation Sindhoor.

A Brazilian group called Astra Light rendered mantras and sang a devotional song. The diaspora wearing traditional Indian dresses holding the national tricolour greeted Modi with Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Modi Modi.

They sang and danced to the drum beats and wished the very best to the Prime Minister.

According to the local time in Brazil, tomorrow morning, the Prime Minister will deliberate on the BRICS agenda and attend the bilateral meetings on the sidelines. This is the fourth visit of the Prime Minister to Brazil.