Elon Musk Launches New Political Platform, the ‘America Party’

AMN / WEB DESK

In a bold move to disrupt the longstanding two-party political system in the United States, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has announced the formation of a new political party — the America Party.

The announcement was made via Musk’s social media platform X, where he sharply criticized both the Republican and Democratic parties for what he described as rampant corruption, unchecked spending, and a failure to serve the public. Musk argued that the U.S. is no longer a functioning democracy but a “political machine fueled by waste and self-interest.”

This new development comes amid a growing rift between Musk and his former political ally, President Donald Trump.

Although Musk, being foreign-born, is constitutionally barred from running for president, he has yet to reveal who might lead the new political outfit or whether it has been officially registered with U.S. electoral authorities.

The announcement has sparked wide debate, with supporters calling it a much-needed alternative and critics questioning its feasibility and intent.