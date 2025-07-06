Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Elon Musk Launches New Political Platform, the ‘America Party’

Jul 6, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

In a bold move to disrupt the longstanding two-party political system in the United States, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has announced the formation of a new political party — the America Party.

The announcement was made via Musk’s social media platform X, where he sharply criticized both the Republican and Democratic parties for what he described as rampant corruption, unchecked spending, and a failure to serve the public. Musk argued that the U.S. is no longer a functioning democracy but a “political machine fueled by waste and self-interest.”

This new development comes amid a growing rift between Musk and his former political ally, President Donald Trump.

Although Musk, being foreign-born, is constitutionally barred from running for president, he has yet to reveal who might lead the new political outfit or whether it has been officially registered with U.S. electoral authorities.

The announcement has sparked wide debate, with supporters calling it a much-needed alternative and critics questioning its feasibility and intent.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal: Nagarik Unmukti Party withdraws support from Oli-led Government

Jul 6, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Devastating Flash Flood in Central Texas Claims 51 Lives, Dozens Still Missing

Jul 6, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel dispatch team to Qatar for talks aimed at reaching a truce in Gaza

Jul 6, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

US President Trump signs tariff letters to 12 countries

6 July 2025 2:51 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Elon Musk Launches New Political Platform, the ‘America Party’

6 July 2025 2:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal: Nagarik Unmukti Party withdraws support from Oli-led Government

6 July 2025 2:41 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Devastating Flash Flood in Central Texas Claims 51 Lives, Dozens Still Missing

6 July 2025 2:27 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!