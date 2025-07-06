Syria, UK re-establish their diplomatic relations

Syria and the United Kingdom have officially renewed their diplomatic relations, marked by the visit to Damascus from British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, according to statements released by both governments.

The two sides agreed to reopen the Syrian embassy in London and establish a Syrian-British Economic Council aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation. Lammy reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to supporting Syria’s agriculture and education sectors, emphasizing Britain’s support for Syria’s economic recovery and an inclusive political transition.

During the visit, Lammy announced a 111.3 milliondollars aid package to provide humanitarian relief, bolster education and livelihoods in Syria, and support neighboring countries hosting Syrian refugees.