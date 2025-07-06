Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Syria, UK re-establish their diplomatic relations

Jul 6, 2025
Syria, UK re-establish their diplomatic relations

Syria and the United Kingdom have officially renewed their diplomatic relations, marked by the visit to Damascus from British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, according to statements released by both governments.

The two sides agreed to reopen the Syrian embassy in London and establish a Syrian-British Economic Council aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation. Lammy reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to supporting Syria’s agriculture and education sectors, emphasizing Britain’s support for Syria’s economic recovery and an inclusive political transition.

During the visit, Lammy announced a 111.3 milliondollars aid package to provide humanitarian relief, bolster education and livelihoods in Syria, and support neighboring countries hosting Syrian refugees.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Colombia and Uzbekistan join NDB ahead of 17th BRICS Summit

Jul 7, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

There is no militancy in Bangladesh, says Yunus govt adviser

Jul 6, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Ashura observed in Bangladesh with religious solemnity and security

Jul 6, 2025

You missed

RELIGIOUS AWAAZ

Rath Yatra 2025: Lord Jagannath, siblings to shine bright in Suna Besha today

7 July 2025 12:57 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Monsoon Fury Batters Himachal Pradesh; Red Alert Issued in Several Districts

7 July 2025 12:55 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Maharashtra govt to invest Rs 25,000 crore in agriculture sector: CM

7 July 2025 12:54 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
QAUMI AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Ashoora-e-Muharram observed with due reverence and solemnity in across India

7 July 2025 12:49 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!