Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal: Nagarik Unmukti Party withdraws support from Oli-led Government

Jul 6, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

The Nagarik Unmukti Party has decided to withdraw its support to the K P Sharma Oli-led coalition government in Nepal, the political outfit’s chairperson Ranjita Shrestha said yesterday.

The Nagarik Unmukti Party (NUP), a key Madhesi party, has four seats in Parliament. However, its withdrawal of support to the Oli government is unlikely to affect the stability of the coalition.

The decision to quit the government and move to the opposition bench in Parliament was taken during a meeting of the party’s parliamentary party held earlier in the day, Shrestha told media persons.

Earlier, on July 22, Janata Samajwadi Party, another key Madhesi party with five seats in the House of Representatives, had decided to withdraw its support to the Oli government.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Elon Musk Launches New Political Platform, the ‘America Party’

Jul 6, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Devastating Flash Flood in Central Texas Claims 51 Lives, Dozens Still Missing

Jul 6, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel dispatch team to Qatar for talks aimed at reaching a truce in Gaza

Jul 6, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

US President Trump signs tariff letters to 12 countries

6 July 2025 2:51 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Elon Musk Launches New Political Platform, the ‘America Party’

6 July 2025 2:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal: Nagarik Unmukti Party withdraws support from Oli-led Government

6 July 2025 2:41 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Devastating Flash Flood in Central Texas Claims 51 Lives, Dozens Still Missing

6 July 2025 2:27 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!