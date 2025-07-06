Nepal: Nagarik Unmukti Party withdraws support from Oli-led Government

AMN / WEB DESK

The Nagarik Unmukti Party has decided to withdraw its support to the K P Sharma Oli-led coalition government in Nepal, the political outfit’s chairperson Ranjita Shrestha said yesterday.

The Nagarik Unmukti Party (NUP), a key Madhesi party, has four seats in Parliament. However, its withdrawal of support to the Oli government is unlikely to affect the stability of the coalition.

The decision to quit the government and move to the opposition bench in Parliament was taken during a meeting of the party’s parliamentary party held earlier in the day, Shrestha told media persons.

Earlier, on July 22, Janata Samajwadi Party, another key Madhesi party with five seats in the House of Representatives, had decided to withdraw its support to the Oli government.