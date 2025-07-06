US: Devastating Flash Flood in Central Texas Claims 51 Lives, Dozens Still Missing

AMN / WEB DESK

A catastrophic flash flood in Central Texas has claimed at least 51 lives, including 15 children, with 27 girls still missing from a summer camp along the Guadalupe River. Rescue operations are underway as officials brace for further rainfall in the region.

Triggered by an intense downpour of up to 15 inches within a few hours, the Guadalupe River rose over 30 feet in just three hours, overwhelming local communities. The rapid surge swept away vehicles, submerged campsites, and left trails of destruction in its wake.

Emergency responders have rescued more than 850 people so far, many found clinging to treetops, rooftops, or carried away by the swift currents. The flood is being described as one of the most devastating in Texas history.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has expanded the state’s disaster declaration to intensify search and rescue efforts. Authorities continue to search for the missing as the region faces the threat of more rain in the coming days.