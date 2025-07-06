Israel dispatch team to Qatar for talks aimed at reaching a truce in Gaza

AMN / WEB DESK

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced the dispatch of a negotiating team to Qatar today for talks aimed at reaching a truce in Gaza.

The move comes amid renewed diplomatic efforts to end the nearly 21-month-long conflict.

However, Netanyahu firmly rejected the latest ceasefire proposal put forward by Hamas, describing the group’s suggested changes to a Qatari-mediated deal as unacceptable.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister is expected to meet President Trump in Washington tomorrow, where the Gaza truce will likely be a key focus of their discussions.