INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel dispatch team to Qatar for talks aimed at reaching a truce in Gaza

Jul 6, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced the dispatch of a negotiating team to Qatar today for talks aimed at reaching a truce in Gaza.

The move comes amid renewed diplomatic efforts to end the nearly 21-month-long conflict.

However, Netanyahu firmly rejected the latest ceasefire proposal put forward by Hamas, describing the group’s suggested changes to a Qatari-mediated deal as unacceptable. 

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister is expected to meet President Trump in Washington tomorrow, where the Gaza truce will likely be a key focus of their discussions.

