Govt to facilitate return of Indian nationals in phased manner

FILE PHOTO

AMN / NEW DELHI

Government of India will facilitate the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner. Indian Embassies and High Commissions are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens and the travel will begin in a phased manner from 7th of this month. The travel will be arranged by aircraft and naval ships.

In a statement, Home Ministry said, this facility will be made available on payment-basis and non-scheduled commercial flights will be arranged for air travel. Medical screening of passengers will be done before taking the flight and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel.

During the journey, all these passengers will have to follow the protocols of Health and Civil Aviation Ministries.

On reaching the destination, everyone will have to register on the Arogya Setu app. The Indian nationals will also be medically screened and after that they will be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis, by the concerned State government. Their COVID test will be done after 14 days and further action will be taken according to health protocols. The Ministries of External Affairs and Civil Aviation will soon share detailed information about it. State Governments are being advised to make arrangements, including for testing, quarantine and onward movement of the returning Indians in their respective areas.