Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 10,59,275 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Kim Jong-un appears in public,
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,38,999 worldwide
Coronavirus: Spain released from lockdown
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds name son after doctors who saved PM’s life
White House blocks Fauci from testifying next week
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 May 2020 12:54:07      انڈین آواز

Govt to facilitate return of Indian nationals in phased manner

Leave a comment
Published On: By
FILE PHOTO

AMN / NEW DELHI

Government of India will facilitate the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner. Indian Embassies and High Commissions are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens and the travel will begin in a phased manner from 7th of this month. The travel will be arranged by aircraft and naval ships.

In a statement, Home Ministry said, this facility will be made available on payment-basis and non-scheduled commercial flights will be arranged for air travel. Medical screening of passengers will be done before taking the flight and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel.

During the journey, all these passengers will have to follow the protocols of Health and Civil Aviation Ministries.

On reaching the destination, everyone will have to register on the Arogya Setu app. The Indian nationals will also be medically screened and after that they will be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis, by the concerned State government. Their COVID test will be done after 14 days and further action will be taken according to health protocols. The Ministries of External Affairs and Civil Aviation will soon share detailed information about it. State Governments are being advised to make arrangements, including for testing, quarantine and onward movement of the returning Indians in their respective areas.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Legendary sportsperson Chuni Goswami is no more

AMN Legendary Footballer Chuni Goswami died in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon after prolonged illness. He wa ...

BCCI clears hefty payments to super-rich cricketers during lockdown period

BY MADHU AGRAWAL It is indeed shame that super-rich Board for Control of Cricket in India BCCI is boasting ...

Ad

MARQUEE

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

FILE PHOTO WEB DESK More than 150 transgender activists from across India  have urged the governmen ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی تدفین کے خلاف دائر کی گئی پٹیشن سپریم کورٹ سے خارج

سمجھ میں نہیں آتاکہ اس کو فرقہ پرستی کہوں یا خوف و جہالت: مولا ...

COVID-19: پر قابو پانے کے لئے ڈیجیٹل نگرانی

نگرانی تین سطحوں پر کی جائے گی: وائرس ، مریض اور مریض کا کلینی ...

کووِڈ 19- وبا کے درمیان روزہ داروں کے لئے حکیمی مشورے

نئی دہلی ۔ نمائندہ خصوصیکووِڈ 19- وبا اور شدت بھری گرمی کے درم ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!