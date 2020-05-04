Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 10,59,275 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Kim Jong-un appears in public,
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,38,999 worldwide
Coronavirus: Spain released from lockdown
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds name son after doctors who saved PM’s life
White House blocks Fauci from testifying next week
COVID in India Updates: 1,074 Patients Cured in 24 Hrs, Recovery Rate at 27.5%

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Union government today said 11,706 people till now have been cured of the coronavirus infection. “In the last 24 hours, 1,074 people have been cured. This is the highest number in terms of cured patients noted till date. Our recovery rate is now 27.52% and the total number of COVID-19 cases is now 42,533,” said Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Delhi government’s nod to open state-run liquor shops from today saw people lining up in large numbers outside outlets, with police personnel struggling to manage the crowd. Shops had to be be closed in East Delhi, Northeast Delhi, Shahdara and Southwest districts as people failed to maintain social distancing. According to an official, about 150 government-run liquor shops had been allowed to open from 9am to 6.30pm in accordance with the latest lockdown relaxations given by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Shops Open Outside Red Zones in Gujarat | Barring six major cities and as many municipalities, shops, markets and other commercial and industrial establishments in Gujarat opened as per specific relaxations in coronavirus-induced lockdown announced by the Centre as well as the state government.

Nearly 35,000 Labourers Sent Home from Mahrashtra

Nearly 35,000 migrant labourers in Maharashtra have been sent back to their native places so far since , a senior state government official said. The workers were sent after a medical checkup and all other precautionary measures were being followed to contain the spread of coronavirus, the official added.

Punjab CM Asks for Special Trains

CM Amarinder Singh writes to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking his intervention to direct railways to run special trains to take migrants other states in Punjab home from May 5.

The Congress in Karnataka urged the state government to immediately take necessary action to arrange for trains to bring back people from Karnataka stranded in other states. As a step in this direction, the party was ready to bear the monetary costs to be paid to the Railways, it said.

Noida to Charge Fines for Spitting in Public

Spitting or spitting of tobacco products in public places has been prohibited in Noida. A fine of Rs 500 will be charged from first time offenders and Rs 1,000 from second time offenders: Chief Executive Officer, Noida authority.

Legendary sportsperson Chuni Goswami is no more

AMN Legendary Footballer Chuni Goswami died in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon after prolonged illness. He wa ...

BCCI clears hefty payments to super-rich cricketers during lockdown period

BY MADHU AGRAWAL It is indeed shame that super-rich Board for Control of Cricket in India BCCI is boasting ...

