India Rejects OIC Statement on Article 370 Revocation

AMN /NEW DELHI

India has rejected the statement issued by the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the judgment of the Supreme Court upholding the 2019 revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution. In response to media queries regarding the Statement by the OIC Secretariat, Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said it is both ill-informed and ill-intended. He pointed out the fact that OIC has done so at the behest of a serial violator of human rights and an unrepentant promoter of cross-border terrorism makes its action even more questionable. He said such statements only undermine OIC’s credibility.

