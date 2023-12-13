Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 338 crore to Gujarat and Rs 634 crore for Himachal Pradesh from National Disaster Response Fund

The Centre has approved the financial assistance of over 338 crore rupees to Gujarat, which was severely affected by the Cyclone Biparjoy. The Home Ministry has also approved an additional financial assistance of around 634 crore rupees from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to Himachal Pradesh which was severely affected due to floods, cloudbursts, and landslides during the southwest monsoon this year. In a statement, the Ministry said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the centre and the Gujarat government made advanced preparations and achieved a zero casualty rate.

It added that in the aftermath of Cyclone Biparjoy, and Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) was immediately deputed for assessment of the damages, without waiting for the Memorandum from the State Government. The Central Government had earlier released the first instalment of its share amounting to 584 crore rupees to State Disaster Response Force-SDRF.



The Ministry added that an Inter-Ministerial Central Team for assessment of the damages was also deputed without waiting for the Memorandum from the Himachal Pradesh Government. It said, an amount of 200 crore rupees was also released in advance from NDRF in August this year to help Himachal Pradesh in managing the immediate relief operations. The Centre had earlier released both the instalments of its share to SDRF, totalling over 360 crore rupees.