इंडियन आवाज़     12 Dec 2023 08:37:15      انڈین آواز

PM says Supreme Court verdict on Articles 370 and 35 (A) enhances constitutional integration

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Supreme Court verdict on Articles 370 and 35 (A) has enhanced constitutional integration. He stressed that the verdict also has strengthened the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’. Prime Minister Modi in an article on his blog said that the apex court delivered a historic judgment on the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35(A). He said, the Court has upheld the sovereignty and integrity of India, something that is cherished by every Indian.

Highlighting the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir the Prime Minister said that Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh’s breathtaking landscapes, serene valleys, and majestic mountains have captivated the hearts of poets, artists, and adventurers for generations. He added that Kashmir is a place where the sublime meets the extraordinary, but for the last seven decades, these places have witnessed the worst form of violence and instability.

PM Modi said that I have had the opportunity of being connected with the Jammu and Kashmir Andolan from a very early part of my life. He added, I belong to an ideological framework where Jammu and Kashmir was not merely a political issue. But, it was about addressing the aspirations of society.

In his blog, Prime Minister Modi further writes, it was always his firm belief that what had happened in Jammu and Kashmir was a great betrayal- to the nation and the people living there. PM Modi further writes, he had a strong desire to do whatever he could to remove the blot and injustice in Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi said that he has always wanted to work to alleviate the suffering of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said that Government ministers frequently visited Jammu and Kashmir and interacted with people there directly. He said. these frequent visits also played a crucial role in building goodwill in Jammu and Kashmir.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بھجن لال شرما راجستھان کے نئے وزیر اعلیٰ ہوں گے

AMN / ایک اور حیران کن پیش رفت میں بھارتیہ جنتا پارٹی (بی جے پ ...

غزہ: لڑائی میں تیزی سے انسانی بحران شدت اختیار کرتا جا رہا ہے

© WHO  غزہ میں متواتر لڑائی اور بمباری کے باعث انسانی بحران ش ...

سلامتی کونسل غزہ جنگ بندی میں ناکام لیکن میں ہمت نہیں ہاروں گا، گوتیرش

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش نے غزہ میں مکمل ت ...

MARQUEE

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

MEDIA

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart