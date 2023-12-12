PM says Supreme Court verdict on Articles 370 and 35 (A) enhances constitutional integration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Supreme Court verdict on Articles 370 and 35 (A) has enhanced constitutional integration. He stressed that the verdict also has strengthened the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’. Prime Minister Modi in an article on his blog said that the apex court delivered a historic judgment on the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35(A). He said, the Court has upheld the sovereignty and integrity of India, something that is cherished by every Indian.

Highlighting the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir the Prime Minister said that Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh’s breathtaking landscapes, serene valleys, and majestic mountains have captivated the hearts of poets, artists, and adventurers for generations. He added that Kashmir is a place where the sublime meets the extraordinary, but for the last seven decades, these places have witnessed the worst form of violence and instability.

PM Modi said that I have had the opportunity of being connected with the Jammu and Kashmir Andolan from a very early part of my life. He added, I belong to an ideological framework where Jammu and Kashmir was not merely a political issue. But, it was about addressing the aspirations of society.

In his blog, Prime Minister Modi further writes, it was always his firm belief that what had happened in Jammu and Kashmir was a great betrayal- to the nation and the people living there. PM Modi further writes, he had a strong desire to do whatever he could to remove the blot and injustice in Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi said that he has always wanted to work to alleviate the suffering of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said that Government ministers frequently visited Jammu and Kashmir and interacted with people there directly. He said. these frequent visits also played a crucial role in building goodwill in Jammu and Kashmir.