Creative solutions must be found so that even last person of society is benefited: President Murmu

AMN / WEB DESK

The President, Droupadi Murmu has said Artificial intelligence based courses will provide solutions for upcoming challenges of society, Addressing the second convocation ceremony of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Lucknow today, the President expressed happiness that IIIT Lucknow has started digital MBA programme for the first time. Congratulating students President said that it’s their duty to work for the growth of country and make India a developed country by 2047. She added that we have to find creative solutions so that even last person of society gets benefit.

Governor Anandiben Patel said IIIT Lucknow is working on holistic education. Institute has implemented the new education policy and also introduced yoga and sports for the mental and physical fitness of students. She added that we need to understand the changing demands of market because whole world is looking toward India.

CM Yogi appealed to the students to contribute in nation building. He said that technology can play important role in various sectors. UP Govt is working in this direction and students of IIITs can contribute in this. Youth should contribute in making India a 5 trillion economy.

Earlier, on Monday President Murmu addressed the 45th convocation of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith at Varanasi and also graced the 27th years celebration of Divine Heart Foundation at Lucknow.A total of 317 degrees were distributed in the convocation ceremony, in which 7 gold medals were given by the President in the main program.