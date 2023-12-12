Amit Shah introduces three new Criminal Bills in Lok Sabha

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Dec 2023 08:36:48      انڈین آواز

AMN / NEW DELHI

The government today withdrew three bills which were to replace the British-era Criminal Bills and brought three new legislations in the Lok Sabha incorporating the changes recommended by the Parliamentary Standing Committee.

The three new bills are the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023. They are intended to replace the Indian Penal Code 1860, the Criminal Procedure Act, of 1898, and the Indian Evidence Act, of 1872.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced these legislations in the Lok Sabha. Moving the bills, Mr. Shah said the Parliamentary Panel had made several suggestions on the already introduced Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023. Instead of moving different official amendments, the government has introduced new bills.

