Israel-Hamas conflict: Jaishankar speaks to Israeli counterpart

AMN / NEW DELHI

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today spoke to his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen and discussed the situation in Gaza, Lebanon and the safety of maritime traffic in the region.

The phone conversation came two days after Jaishankar spoke to Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh.

“Just spoke to Israeli Foreign Minister @elicoh1. Discussed the Gaza situation, Lebanon and safety of maritime traffic in the region. Will continue to remain in touch,” the external affairs minister posted on X.