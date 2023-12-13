Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla holds all-Party meeting to further strengthen security arrangements of Parliament

AMN /NEW DELHI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today held an all-party meeting in the wake of the security breach in the Lower House when two unidentified men jumped into the chamber when proceedings were underway.The Lok Sabha speaker held the meeting in the Parliament House and discussed with Party Floor leaders on mechanisms to further strengthen the security arrangements.Those who attended the meeting included Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Congress, Sudeep Bandopadhyay from TMC, T.R Baalu from DMK and N.K Premchandran from RSP.

Talking to the reporters after the meeting, Mr. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the vacant posts of security personnel in Parliament should be filled up, adding that there should be a thorough investigation into the matter.