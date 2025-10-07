India on Track to Become 3rd Largest Economy: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Last Updated on October 6, 2025 10:51 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India is currently the fourth-largest economy in the world and is on track to becoming the third-largest.

He made these remarks while speaking at the book release function of After Me, Chaos: Astrology in the Mughal Empire, authored by former Union Minister and renowned journalist M J Akbar.

Mr Singh said that as per the average growth rates by the International Monetary Fund, India is on the way to becoming the world’s second-largest economy in terms of purchasing power parity by 2038.