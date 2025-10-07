PM Modi slams TMC over attack on BJP leaders, CM Mamata hits back at Centre

Last Updated on October 7, 2025 12:01 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday slammed the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal following an attack on BJP leaders, including MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh, during their visit to the flood and landslide-hit Dooars region in the northern part of the state.

Both leaders sustained injuries in the incident.

In a post on X, Modi condemned the ruling party for the attack, saying it reflected an “absolutely pathetic” law and order situation in West Bengal.

He expressed regret that the state government appeared more focused on politics than on assisting people in distress.

Modi wrote, “The manner in which our party colleagues, including a sitting MP and MLA, were attacked in West Bengal for serving the people affected by floods and landslides is outright appalling. It highlights the insensitivity of the TMC as well as the absolutely pathetic law and order situation in the state.”

He urged BJP Karyakartas to continue working among the affected population and assist ongoing rescue operations.

Responding to the Prime Minister’s remarks, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee hit back sharply, accusing PM Modi of politicising a natural disaster while the state is reeling from severe floods and landslides in North Bengal.

“It is unfortunate and deeply concerning that the Prime Minister of India has chosen to politicise a natural disaster without waiting for a proper investigation, especially while people in North Bengal are grappling with the aftermath of devastating floods and landslides,” Banerjee wrote in a post on X late on Monday.

She said that when the entire local administration and police were engrossed in relief and rescue operations, BJP leaders “chose to go to the affected areas with a large convoy of cars and under security cover of the central forces and that too without any information to local police and administration.”